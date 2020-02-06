Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wyley Whiteley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Amarillo at Llano Cemetery East, off of Arthur St. between 27th and 34th streets. Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm, Friday, February 7th, 2020 at The Hereford First Presbyterian Church, 610 Lee Ave in Hereford,Tx. Rev. Dr. Don McDonald will be officiating. Arrangements and services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Viewing will begin Thursday at 10:00 AM till 8:00 PM, with family and friend visitation to be Thursday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



George was born on Jan. 5, 1938 in Coleman,Tx to John and Georgie Whiteley. His family moved to Amarillo in 1944. In Sept of 1958 he enlisted in the US Military where he served as a Marine for 10 years then in the Air Force for another 10, retiring from service in 1979. While in the military he traveled all over the world with most of his duties as an electrical tech and communications specialist. George toured in Vietnam and was mainly stationed in Germany. The later years in the military he worked as an electrical tech at the FBI in Quantico, Virginia, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base and Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs. After he retired from the military, he landed a job with FAA in Amarillo for 7 years. He eventually became an instructor in the electrical dept at Amarillo College-West campus. He stated that the most important thing that came from his time at AC was meeting his second wife Ellen. They both retired from AC and moved to the mountains in Guadalapita, NM in 1993.



Missing the Texas panhandle, George returned and settled in Hereford, Tx to be closer to family. Being a man of the community, he was heavily involved in the Senior Center, and as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church. George loved his family as much as a man can love anything. He never missed a birthday or a grandkid graduation. He provided and loved unconditionally for those who meant the most to him. George enjoyed reading, often books over religion or military experiences. His taste for traveling didn't leave after the military, making sure he saw every corner of the map when he had the opportunity.



George was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Vivian; his brother Wayne and brother in law Carl Green.



He is survived by his wife Ellen, of Hereford; brother James and wife Judy, of Amarillo; brother John Robert and wife Jean of San Antonio, Tx; sister Dora Green, of Amarillo; son Rusty and wife Michelle, of Houston,Tx; daughter Sissy Bartlett and husband Jeramie, of Canyon; step daughter Susan Epley and husband Brad, of Houston,Tx; step daughter Kim Way and husband Brad, of Katy, Tx; Eddie Champion and wife Karen, of Fairmount, GA; Sherry Scoggins, of Fairmount, GA; Shirley Johnson and husband Nick, of Oakman, GA; and 13 grandchildren a niece and nephew.



Memorial donation on behalf of George to go to the Hereford Senior Citizen Center, 426 Ranger Dr., Hereford, TX. 79045



You may go online and sign the guestbook at









Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Amarillo at Llano Cemetery East, off of Arthur St. between 27th and 34th streets. Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm, Friday, February 7th, 2020 at The Hereford First Presbyterian Church, 610 Lee Ave in Hereford,Tx. Rev. Dr. Don McDonald will be officiating. Arrangements and services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Viewing will begin Thursday at 10:00 AM till 8:00 PM, with family and friend visitation to be Thursday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.George was born on Jan. 5, 1938 in Coleman,Tx to John and Georgie Whiteley. His family moved to Amarillo in 1944. In Sept of 1958 he enlisted in the US Military where he served as a Marine for 10 years then in the Air Force for another 10, retiring from service in 1979. While in the military he traveled all over the world with most of his duties as an electrical tech and communications specialist. George toured in Vietnam and was mainly stationed in Germany. The later years in the military he worked as an electrical tech at the FBI in Quantico, Virginia, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base and Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs. After he retired from the military, he landed a job with FAA in Amarillo for 7 years. He eventually became an instructor in the electrical dept at Amarillo College-West campus. He stated that the most important thing that came from his time at AC was meeting his second wife Ellen. They both retired from AC and moved to the mountains in Guadalapita, NM in 1993.Missing the Texas panhandle, George returned and settled in Hereford, Tx to be closer to family. Being a man of the community, he was heavily involved in the Senior Center, and as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church. George loved his family as much as a man can love anything. He never missed a birthday or a grandkid graduation. He provided and loved unconditionally for those who meant the most to him. George enjoyed reading, often books over religion or military experiences. His taste for traveling didn't leave after the military, making sure he saw every corner of the map when he had the opportunity.George was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Vivian; his brother Wayne and brother in law Carl Green.He is survived by his wife Ellen, of Hereford; brother James and wife Judy, of Amarillo; brother John Robert and wife Jean of San Antonio, Tx; sister Dora Green, of Amarillo; son Rusty and wife Michelle, of Houston,Tx; daughter Sissy Bartlett and husband Jeramie, of Canyon; step daughter Susan Epley and husband Brad, of Houston,Tx; step daughter Kim Way and husband Brad, of Katy, Tx; Eddie Champion and wife Karen, of Fairmount, GA; Sherry Scoggins, of Fairmount, GA; Shirley Johnson and husband Nick, of Oakman, GA; and 13 grandchildren a niece and nephew.Memorial donation on behalf of George to go to the Hereford Senior Citizen Center, 426 Ranger Dr., Hereford, TX. 79045You may go online and sign the guestbook at www.mendezandmullins.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.