Gerald D. Baker (Jerry), age 74, passed away November 20, 2020 with his loving wife, Rowena Baker, by his side.



Jerry was born March 27, 1946 in Shamrock, Texas to Ima Ruth Gamage and Linden (Pop) Baker. The Baker family lived in a number of locations over the years finally settling in Amarillo, Texas. Jerry was a graduate of Caprock High school, and then went on to join the US Army in 1966. During his six years of service, he served in both the 7th and the 12th Special Forces Group (RES) as a member of a Special Forces A-Team.



He was loving husband and father, and a dedicated follower of Christ who served as an Elder for many years at Westview Christian Church where he attended with his family. He also was an active member in the Patriot Guard.



Gerald is preceded in death by his late wife, Debra Lynn Baker, and his younger brother Linden.



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Rowena Baker, his son Russell Baker and wife Heather, his daughter Erin Baker Moorman and husband Justin, his step son Heath Chisholm and wife Amanda, and step daughter Brandi Egizio and husband Chris, grandkids Nathan and Samuel Baker, Brock and Brooklyne Moorman, Dylan Chisholm and Alexis Davis, and Ella and Chloe Egizio, and his brothers Keith and Bob Baker, and sister June Baker Surovik.



Due to the extenuating circumstances and travel concerns, a virtual memorial service will be held Thursday, December 10th at 2:00 PM. The Zoom log in info is: Meeting ID: 876 5725 4070 Passcode: 482067.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established at Westview Christian Church.



