Gerald (Jerry) Michael Morgan, age 77 and a longtime resident of Midland, TX passed from this life to be with his Savior in heaven on April 3, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda Rae Morgan; his children, Kimberly Morgan of Albuquerque, NM, Brian Morgan of Dallas, TX, Zachary Rigdon and wife Tessa of Concord, CA, and Gregory Morgan and wife Melody of Odessa, TX; brother, Robert Morgan and wife Beatrice of Belen, NM; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Jerry was born to Robert J. and Lucille Ann Morgan on March 24, 1942 in Toledo, OH. Following a high school career in which he lettered in both track and basketball, Jerry joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman Second Class. In 1976, Jerry married his love Linda Rae Meadows, and the two were inseparable for the rest of his 77 years. Jerry excelled in his chosen profession of real estate appraisal, a career in which he took a great deal of pride and enjoyment.



Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and fishing, but above all else, Jerry loved his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.



Family visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial service will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas, with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, prior to the service.



Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.

