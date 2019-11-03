Gerald "Gary" Ricklefs (1959 - 2019)
Obituary
Gerald "Gary" Ricklefs, 60, of Amarillo, TX died on October 28, 2019.

Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel.

Mass will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, in Hereford, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Gary was born on February 10, 1959, in Davenport, IA to Walter and Evelyn Ricklefs.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Ricklefs, of the home; son, Chris Alaniz, of Amarillo; daughter, Victoria Ricklefs-Turner (Trenton), of Amarillo; brothers, Walter Ricklefs (Anita), of Manhattan, KS, Pat Ricklefs, of Indiana, Bob Ricklefs (Vonnie), of Dallas, TX, and Shawn Ricklefs (Megan), of Kentucky; sisters, Mary Schnackloth, of Florida, Donna (Deedee) Saucedo (Israel), of Kileen, TX, and Tara Ricklefs Newport (Chad); and grandsons, Dayden Alaniz, and Payton Ricklefs-Turner.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
