Gerald Lee Vinyard, 92, of Amarillo, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 3, 2020, in Amarillo. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020, at West Lawn Cemetery in Borger. Gerald will be available for viewing Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 12:30 - 5:00 PM at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Gerald was born on August 7, 1928, in Web City, Oklahoma to Arthur and Gladys Vinyard. He graduated from Amarillo High School. Gerald worked for G.E. Jones Electric for over 49 years as an industrial electrician. He loved his work, and could do just about anything put before him. He was a jack of all trades, enjoying woodworking and building cars. Gerald mastered everything he put his time and effort into. He had an infectious sense of humor which he passed down to his children and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Gerald was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church of Amarillo. Gerald and his wife Bonnie married on October 27, 1990, and they spent 30 wonderful years together. He "loved his bride". Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, and mother of his children, Elsie Vinyard. Survivors include his wife Bonnie Vinyard of the home; four sons, Gerald "Gary" Vinyard Jr. and wife Lana of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, Robert Vinyard and wife Martha of Justin, TX, Mike Vinyard and wife Sandy of Amarillo, Wesley Vinyard and wife Susie of Borger; One daughter, Janet Legg of Mustang, Oklahoma; one step-daughter, Becky Jones; one step-son, Ron Jones and his wife Angela both of Lubbock; 21 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.