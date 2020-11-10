1/1
Gerald Wilson
1941 - 2020
Gerald Wilson, 79, of Amarillo, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Gerald was born at home on January 1, 1941 in Telico Plains, Tennessee to Louise Hunt Wilson and Clyde Wilson.

The family moved to South Carolina where he graduated Aiken High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling to London, England.

He married Marilyn in Amarillo Texas in 1960. They had two children, daughter, Tamara and son, Tommy.

Gerald retired from Owens Corning in 2001. He then was active in his and Marilyn's employment service until they sold it in 2003.

His happiest times were with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to seeing them and planned a vacation with them every summer.

He was a member of Arden Road Baptist Church, where he was saved and baptized.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael and one sister, Connie.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home; daughter, Tamara and husband Dion Maeda; son, Tommy and wife Elena Wilson; three grandchildren, Chris and wife Kourtney Evans, Savanna and husband Josh Lewis, and Kamilah Wilson; six great-grandchildren, all of Amarillo; one sister, Hazel and husband Don Baker of Parksville, SC, and one brother, Marion and wife Betty Wilson of Beech Island, SC.

The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
10:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
