1/1
Geraldine Elliston
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Elliston was born to Harlo and Elaine Raymond on October 14, 1936, in Viola, Minnesota. She graduated from Rochester High School, Rochester, MN in 1953, and from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1964. She worked for the USDA in Ames, Iowa; for Bio-Tec and Jensen-Salsbery Laboratories in Kansas City, Missouri; and as a relief veterinarian in Minneapolis, the Kansas City area, Dallas, and Amarillo before opening her own practice, Evening Pet Clinic in Amarillo in 1985. She married Nolie Elliston in Amarillo in 1980. She closed her practice and retired in 1999.

No service scheduled.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Osterberg and his wife, Alice; Grandsons Geoffrey Osterberg and his wife, Alita, and their children Trenton and Natalie; Lucas McLean and his children, Aaliyah, Jude, and Karis; Matthew McLean and his wife, Anniela, and their son, Sebastian; Granddaughters Candice Doll and her husband, John; Nicole Giblett and her husband, Kim, and their children, Lacey, Ryan, and Olivia.

The family requests memorials to any of the following:

Texas Tech University - Nolie G. Elliston Alpha Zeta Scholarship, Box 42123, Lubbock, TX 79409-2123

Amarillo College Foundation - General Scholarship Fund, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178

Oglala-Lakota College, 537 Piya Wiconi Rd, Kyle, SD 57752-9900

Kwahadi Heritage, PO Box 32125, Amarillo, TX 79120-2125



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX 79118
8063743709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved