Geraldine Elliston was born to Harlo and Elaine Raymond on October 14, 1936, in Viola, Minnesota. She graduated from Rochester High School, Rochester, MN in 1953, and from the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine in 1964. She worked for the USDA in Ames, Iowa; for Bio-Tec and Jensen-Salsbery Laboratories in Kansas City, Missouri; and as a relief veterinarian in Minneapolis, the Kansas City area, Dallas, and Amarillo before opening her own practice, Evening Pet Clinic in Amarillo in 1985. She married Nolie Elliston in Amarillo in 1980. She closed her practice and retired in 1999.No service scheduled.She is survived by a son, Kevin Osterberg and his wife, Alice; Grandsons Geoffrey Osterberg and his wife, Alita, and their children Trenton and Natalie; Lucas McLean and his children, Aaliyah, Jude, and Karis; Matthew McLean and his wife, Anniela, and their son, Sebastian; Granddaughters Candice Doll and her husband, John; Nicole Giblett and her husband, Kim, and their children, Lacey, Ryan, and Olivia.The family requests memorials to any of the following:Texas Tech University - Nolie G. Elliston Alpha Zeta Scholarship, Box 42123, Lubbock, TX 79409-2123Amarillo College Foundation - General Scholarship Fund, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178Oglala-Lakota College, 537 Piya Wiconi Rd, Kyle, SD 57752-9900Kwahadi Heritage, PO Box 32125, Amarillo, TX 79120-2125