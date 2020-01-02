Geraldine Maxey White Maxwell, 84, of Amarillo died December 29, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Geraldine was born May 28, 1935 in Slaton, TX to Henry Clay and Pauline Boatwright Maxey. Geraldine married Bob White of Floydada on July 4, 1957. She was a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi. Geraldine married Donald Lee Maxwell on February 20, 1976.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Bob White on May 28, 1973; her second husband, Donald Maxwell on March 13, 2009; her parents; brothers, J.J., H.C. and Bruce; sister, Genita Brush; and niece, Paula Hudgins.
Geraldine is survived by son, Robert Glen White and wife Leslie; granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole White; 4 nieces, Pam Jones, Carol Ann Jones, Annette Marr, and Sandra Self; and 2 nephews, Gary Don Brush and Mark Maxey.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020