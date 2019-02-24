Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geroge Arthur Utter. View Sign

George Arthur Utter, 76 of Amarillo passed from this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 10:00 am Monday February 25, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating.



George was born on August 23, 1942 in Otsego, New York to Alfred and Vera Utter. He joined the United States Airforce where he served his country proudly for two years. He married, the love of his life, Virginia "Jenny" Hall on April 27, 1963 in Amarillo. George worked as a route salesman supervisor for Coke-Cola and later worked as a prison guard for TDCJ at the Clements Unit until his retirement.



He was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and coaching his boys football and baseball teams that they played with for Kids Inc. He also was an avid NASCAR fan with Richard Petty being his favorite driver. His favorite teams where the Texas Longhorns and Texas Rangers. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Edward Utter, and two sisters, Doris Mofsky and Eleanor Skinner. Mother and Father-in-law, Thurman and Geneva Hall.



Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Jenny Utter; three children, Jeff Utter and wife Mitzi, Terry Utter and wife Leah and Tina Newkirk and husband Lance; two sisters, Dorothy Koloski and husband Tim and Mary Derbin; eleven grandchildren, Logan King and wife Becky, Tiffany Utter, Jeffrey Utter Jr. and wife Shelly, Jamie Utter and fiance, Sean Lester, Amanda Utter, Bailee King, Jansyn Utter and wife Ashley, Kaitlyn Utter, Reagan King, Brecken Newkirk and Garret Newkirk; five great grandchildren and one on the way.





8310 S Coulter St

Amarillo , TX 79119

Funeral Home Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors

