Geronimo (Jerry) Martinez, 99, of Bushland passed July 25, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Jim Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Jerry was born September 7, 1920 in Garita, NM. He worked as a rancher in NM. He moved to TX in 1951 where he farmed until retiring. He was a great, loving, and fun Dad to all of his children, in addition to being a hard worker and good provider. Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ben Martinez; sister, Bessie Gonzales; wife of 68 years, Estefana Martinez; infant twin daughters; son, Tito; Granddaughter, Mary Kay; Grandson, Jerry; and daughter-in-law, Carmen.
Survivors include his daughters, Frances Ducheneaux (Dallas), Berna Watkins (Jim), Maria Suzewits (Larry), Jerry Ann Weeks (Danny), Angie Lewis (John), and Feddie Martinez; sons, Casey Martinez (Marga), Rupert Martinez (Karen), and Charles Martinez (Marian); twenty-four grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
.