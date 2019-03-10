Gerry Cook born on July 7, 1947, in Planview, TX to, Milton and Daisy Cook. He served in United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War, and was Honorably discharged after 8 years of service. He was a supervisor for the VA Hospital until he retired after 12 years of employment. He will be remembered by his smile, kind heart, and generosity. He was fashionable and had a love for hats. Viewing will be held Monday, March 11th, from 4-6pm at Golden Gate Mortuary, funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm, at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr. Burial Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019