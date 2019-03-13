Gerry Hilbers, 71, of Idalou died March 9, 2019. . Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. . Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou. MOORE ROSE FUNERAL HOME
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019