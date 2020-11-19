1/1
Gil Hiltbrunner
1953 - 2020
Pastor Gil Hiltbrunner, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Messiah's House, 6901 Bell St. with Pastors Jason Craft, Gary London, and Phil Mercado officiating. Gil was born January 1, 1953 in Amarillo to Leon and Nell Hiltbrunner. He graduated from Caprock High School, and attended Amarillo College. He married the love of his life, Debbie Throckmorton on July 28, 1979. Gil was a pastor on staff at Trinity Fellowship Church for 10 years. He and Debbie served on the leadership staff at International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Missouri. He served as associate pastor at Christ Triumphant Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. He was currently serving as web-pastor for Shiloh Ministries in Maricopa, Arizona. Gil was a talented dancer, and had been tap dancing for the last five years. He is remembered as having a contagious sense of humor. Gil's love for his family was second only to his love for the Lord. Gil was a prayer warrior in the truest sense of the word. He and Debbie have been members at Messiah's House Church for the last three years. Gil loved spending time with his other family - his life group at Messiah's House. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Gil was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Phil Hiltbrunner. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Hiltbrunner; two daughters, Alyse Hiltbrunner and Avonlea Hiltbrunner both of Amarillo; a nephew, Adam Hiltbrunner and wife Bridgette of Branson, MO; two great-nephews; a great-niece; and a great-great-niece. The family suggests memorials may be made to Impact Expressions School of the Arts, 6710 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX 79119.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Messiah's House Church
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
