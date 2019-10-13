Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Eugene Irlbeck. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Memorial service 2:00 PM Living Water Christian Fellowship Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Irlbeck, 83, of Canyon, went to his heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Living Water Christian Fellowship with Rick Lopez , Shane Nease, and Mike Kuhlman officiating.



Gilbert Eugene Irlbeck was born October 21,1935 in Randall County, Texas to Fred and Gertrude Irlbeck. Gilbert farmed and ranched in Randall and Swisher Counties for 70 years passing his knowledge and experience to the next 4 generations of his family. Gilbert took pride in purchasing the best quality cattle he could find and keeping his farms in the best condition possible. He was a leader to his family and farming ranching community. Gilbert was a member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association and was awarded numerous Soil Conversation awards.



He is survived by his son, Steve and wife Missy of Happy, daughter Kelly Gratz and husband Glen of the Kingwood, Texas, daughter Becky Butts and husband Norman of Amarillo, brother Ray Irlbeck of Canyon, and great friend Laura Hill of Canyon. His 5 grandchildren, Krista Irlbeck of Happy, Danielle Irlbeck Koehler and husband Kelcey of Canyon, Chance Irlbeck of Happy, Taylor Gratz of LA, California, Cole Gratz of Fort Worth, Texas, and great granddaughter Creedence Crow of Canyon.



He was proceeded in death by his parents Fred and Gertrude Irlbeck, wife Betty Irlbeck, and daughter Betty Lou Irlbeck, his brothers, Jim and Larry Irlbeck, and sisters Mary Ann Janson, Charolette McDanial, and Shirley Conant.



In lieu of flowers and cards please make donations to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, Canyon Meals on Wheels, or American Cancer Association.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019

