Ginger Louise Smith Jones, 82, of Amarillo died June 3, 2019.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Ginger is survived by sons, Michael, Mark and wife, Susan of Amarillo, TX; sister, Jeannette Benson and husband Tony of Valley View, TX; brother, Pat Smith and wife Debra of Dawn, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and high school friend, Bill Carmichael.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019