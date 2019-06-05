Ginger L. Jones (1936 - 2019)
Ginger Louise Smith Jones, 82, of Amarillo died June 3, 2019.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Ginger is survived by sons, Michael, Mark and wife, Susan of Amarillo, TX; sister, Jeannette Benson and husband Tony of Valley View, TX; brother, Pat Smith and wife Debra of Dawn, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and high school friend, Bill Carmichael.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019
