Glenda Diane Lister Wischkaemper, 63, of Shamrock died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 5:30 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church in Shamrock with Rev. Jarrod Neal, officiating. Burial will follow in Shamrock Cemetery in Shamrock.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.
Glenda was born September 5, 1955 in Wellington to Vaughn and Alice Lister. She graduated Shamrock High School in 1974 and then graduated from West Texas State University in 1977. She married Kenneth Wischkaemper on July 23, 1984. She had taught at Memphis and Shamrock. She was a division analyst at Wischkaemper Oil and Gas and was Co-Owner of Elm Valley Ag Group. Glenda had served on the Wheeler County Appraisal District Board, LaTour Condominium Board, Past President of the Shamrock Ex Students Association, member of the Thursday Fine Arts Club, and member of Polk Street United Methodist Church. She divided her time among homes in Shamrock, Lake Tanglewood, and Amarillo. She loved to travel, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, and family genealogy. She was a lady who valued her friends! Audrey said it best, "Nana was the most generous person with the kindest heart."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Alice Lister; and a son, Robert Seeds.
She is survived by her husband Ken Wischkaemper; 2 sons, Michael Seeds and wife Amber and James Wischkaemper and wife Rose; her grandchildren, Adaline, Elijah, William, Katherine, Audrey; Erin, and Henry; her daughter in law, Brittany Wood and husband Douglas; 2 brothers, Larry Lister and wife Melissa and Darrell Lister and wife April; a sister, Janice Revels and husband David; and numerous extended family and friends.
The family request memorials be sent to Shamrock Ex Students Association.
