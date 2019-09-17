Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Nell (Loudermilk) Thomas. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral service 10:00 AM Bolton Street Baptist Church Burial 11:00 AM Downing Cemetery Comanche , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda Nell Thomas, 81, of Amarillo died September 14, 2019.



Glenda was born in Comanche County, Texas on April 23, 1938 to L.D. Loudermilk and Mildred Reed. Glenda graduated from Midland High School in 1956.



She married her husband J. C. Thomas on November 30 1979.



She enjoyed gospel music, traveling, volunteering in her spare time, watching old movies, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports activities. She was an active member at Bolton Street Baptist Church. Her strong faith was always evident.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bolton Street Baptist Church with Winston Curtis officiating. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Downing Cemetery in Comanche Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia Street.



Glenda was preceded in death by her husband J.C. Thomas and her parents, one brother and one son in law.



Survivors include her daughters Lorana Peoples and husband Joel, Karen Bagley; sons Donald Wempen and Samuel Wempen and wife Carol; brother Weldon Loudermilk and wife Jackie; sister Faye and husband Jerry Tisdale; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Family requests that memorials be made to Panhandle War Memorial.





Glenda Nell Thomas, 81, of Amarillo died September 14, 2019.Glenda was born in Comanche County, Texas on April 23, 1938 to L.D. Loudermilk and Mildred Reed. Glenda graduated from Midland High School in 1956.She married her husband J. C. Thomas on November 30 1979.She enjoyed gospel music, traveling, volunteering in her spare time, watching old movies, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports activities. She was an active member at Bolton Street Baptist Church. Her strong faith was always evident.Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bolton Street Baptist Church with Winston Curtis officiating. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Downing Cemetery in Comanche Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia Street.Glenda was preceded in death by her husband J.C. Thomas and her parents, one brother and one son in law.Survivors include her daughters Lorana Peoples and husband Joel, Karen Bagley; sons Donald Wempen and Samuel Wempen and wife Carol; brother Weldon Loudermilk and wife Jackie; sister Faye and husband Jerry Tisdale; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Family requests that memorials be made to Panhandle War Memorial. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close