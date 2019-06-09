Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Allen Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Allen Thompson peacefully succumbed to his short battle with leukemia on June 1, 2019 at his home in Sanger. The son of Robert and Clara (Wiseman) Thompson, Allen was born on August 13, 1943 in Dalhart. Following high school and then college, he met the love of his life, Diane Louise Porter and they married on July 27, 1967. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; children Shelley Lessert and husband Dan and Trampas Thompson and wife Jamie; grand-daughters Drew, Darcy and Daphne Lessert; brothers Bob Thompson and wife Barbara, Bruce Thompson and wife Verena, and Sam Thompson and wife Jeanne. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many wonderful friends and his good dog, Pepper. Memorial services will be 11am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ridin' For The Brand Cowboy Church, 5926 FM 455, Sanger, 76266 with Pastor Roger Marsh officiating. Memorials can be made to Ridin' For The Brand Cowboy Church.

