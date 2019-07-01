Glenn Mac Trujillo, 63, of Amarillo died June 26, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 1 and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery. Glenn is survived by his wife Katrina of Amarillo, a daughter Kamarine Trujillo and 2 sons Boomer Trujillo and Colby Trujillo. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019