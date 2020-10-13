Glenna Jean Collins, 71, of Amarillo, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 14 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage.Glenna was born March 9, 1949, in Amarillo to Anna and Bill Hatley. She was a loving and dedicated Christian, who always kept her bible with her. She met the love of her life Joel, at her daddies' shop, C&S Electric. Their first date was to Elmo's after finding out the ice-skating rink was closed. They married-on October 14, 1966. She made sure to put her husband first and loved him unconditionally. Glenna was the person you could always call for advice. She was the rock to her family.She was a very intelligent woman, a firm Republican, and was musically talented. She played the piano as well as enjoyed singing. She was an avid animal lover; animals would come out of the forest such as raccoons and possums to eat out of her hand. The animal that meant the most was her dog, Bree. She loved that dog endlessly.She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister; Jan Webster.She is survived by her husband, three daughters; Tammy Mckeever, Trese Collins, and Torri Collins-Ehrlich and her husband Johnney, two sisters; Brenda Hatley and Sandra Broyles, seven grandchildren; Ariel, Joshua, Skylar, Joel, Landen, Serena, and Sean, and seven great-grandchildren.