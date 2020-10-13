1/1
Glenna Jean Collins
1949 - 2020
Glenna Jean Collins, 71, of Amarillo, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 14 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage.

Glenna was born March 9, 1949, in Amarillo to Anna and Bill Hatley. She was a loving and dedicated Christian, who always kept her bible with her. She met the love of her life Joel, at her daddies' shop, C&S Electric. Their first date was to Elmo's after finding out the ice-skating rink was closed. They married-on October 14, 1966. She made sure to put her husband first and loved him unconditionally. Glenna was the person you could always call for advice. She was the rock to her family.

She was a very intelligent woman, a firm Republican, and was musically talented. She played the piano as well as enjoyed singing. She was an avid animal lover; animals would come out of the forest such as raccoons and possums to eat out of her hand. The animal that meant the most was her dog, Bree. She loved that dog endlessly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister; Jan Webster.

She is survived by her husband, three daughters; Tammy Mckeever, Trese Collins, and Torri Collins-Ehrlich and her husband Johnney, two sisters; Brenda Hatley and Sandra Broyles, seven grandchildren; Ariel, Joshua, Skylar, Joel, Landen, Serena, and Sean, and seven great-grandchildren.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 12, 2020
My CONDOLENCE to the family. I remember here always . Let Billy Earl know that i could sure talk to him. His girls miss him.
Debbie Nicholson
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Sharon and I can not believe that Glenna is gone. We send our condolences, thoughts and prayers. Glenna you and that beautiful smile will be missed. Say hi to the family up there in Heaven fir us.
Karon Dial
Friend
October 12, 2020
I love and miss you already
Louise McFarlin
Family
October 11, 2020
Torri, so sorry to hear about your moms passing. I know she will be missed by all the family. Prayers to all in this hard time. Love you
Cherry Murphy
Friend
October 11, 2020
Joel and family,
Sorry to hear of Glenna's passing. We had a lot of fun tImes in Texas and following the band.... Amarillo in the Morning. Prayers of comfort for all of you.
Catherine Rose and Paul Pederson
Catherine Rose
Friend
October 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You'll always have your Mother's love in your hearts. Love Sue Wilson
Susan Wilson
Friend
October 11, 2020
Torri, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God be your rock and give you comfort. Pat Faulkner
Pat Faulkner
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Joel and Family,

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Glenna was always kind to me and my brother's when we were growing up. Love Sissy and Family from New Mexico. We will miss her kind n sweet smile.
Gwendolyn Vigil Minton Montoya
Family
October 11, 2020
Dear Joel & Family,
We are so sad to hear of Glenna’s passing.
We have such fond memories of you and Glenna during our winters in Texas.May you find comfort in your many happy memories.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Luv Jan&Butch Bradley
Butch&Jan Bradley
Friend
October 11, 2020
Dear Joel and Family

So sorry for your loss. We will never forget all the fun we had with you guys in our years of Texas. Sending Hugs to you and your family and hope by now your health is a little better. Pat and Grant
Pat and Grant Tiffin/Marlatt
Friend
