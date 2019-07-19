Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Edwards Lane Stark Pugh. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 8613 Cortona Drive View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Edwards Lane Stark Pugh, 89, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. July 20, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery; 6969 East Interstate 40, Amarillo, Texas 79118. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8613 Cortona Drive. Gloria was born June 25, 1930 in Texline, Texas to Harold Estes and Lena May Edwards. Gloria was very faithful, reading her bible every day until her sight no longer permitted her to. She served as a member of The County Annex Extension Club in Denver City, Texas. After moving to Amarillo in 2010, she joined The Red Hat Society. Gloria loved cooking, sewing, cross stitching and most of all playing all types of board and card games. If there was a domino or card game going on at her apartment complex, Gloria was playing. Gloria will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great- grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Lane, A.J. Stark and David Pugh; two sisters, Bobbie Edwards and Patsy Miller; a grandson, Cory Alexander; a granddaughter, Amy Culwell and a great-granddaughter, Kyley Alexander. Gloria is survived by daughter, Gay Taylor; daughter, Cynthia Alexander and husband Robert; son, Royse Phillips and wife Judy; daughter, Vickie Culwell and husband Craig; son, Alan Phillips and wife Carol and son, Barry Phillips; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Legacy Rehabilitation and Living and Accolade Hospice for the loving care they provide to our mother. Please sign Gloria's online guestbook at





