Born August 29, 1941 went to be cradled in the arms of Jesus, June 18, 2020.
Glynda was born in Casa Grande, Arizona. As a young child she lived in Tucson, AZ, Sweetwater, OK,
then Hale Center, TX where she finished high school. She moved to Lubbock in 1968 and attended college. She became the first female All Lines Licensed Insurance Adjuster for the international firm of Lindsey & Newson. As a consummate professional, she was both respected and feared by attorneys.
Glynda was President of the Lubbock Insurance Claims Association. In 1977 she met Randall Kay and they were married in January of 1978. They moved to Raton, NM for a year until Randall was transferred to Amarillo, TX where she resumed her insurance adjusting career as President and co-owner of Monty L. Carter Independent Adjusters. She specialized in heavy casualty and liability exposures. She was President of the Amarillo Insurance Claims Association. Glynda was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus in 1988 and she and Randall moved back to Lubbock in 1990. Glynda continued her Insurance career until forced to retire by health issues in 1996.
Glynda was an encourager, as her husband and a business partner formed Electracom Supply in 2005. Her determination and love of God carried her through 32 years of living with Systemic Lupus. She was the rock of the family with a love for Jesus that was demonstrated by her life and love for her family. Glynda was as hard as nails when someone was doing wrong and had love soft as down for family or people in need. She was proud of her Cherokee heritage and everyone was aware of her love for OU football and all things Oklahoma. When Randall retired, they spent time traveling until Glynda's health would no longer permit. She loved her family, native American culture, history of the south, picnics on a mountain side and luxuriated in peace and quiet of nature.
She is survived by her husband Randall Kay, two daughters, Sheryl Brunson and husband Jerry, of Lubbock, Daughter Sharlotte Dalton of Lubbock, four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a great-great grandson due to be born in July. Also survived by her mother, Mavis Smith and sister, Gwen Osment, both from Venus, TX, brother Ronnie Smith of Midlothian, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glynda is preceded in death by her father, Fred C. Smith, brother Curtis Smith, grandson, Billy Mac Brunson, and great granddaughter Alicia Brunson.
Interment will be in Buffalo (family) Cemetery, Sweetwater, OK, Monday June 22 at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of Saint LaBre Indian School in Ashland, Montana.
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.whineryfs.com
Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel, Sayre, OK.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 23, 2020.