Glynn Doyle Carver, age 92 of Amarillo, Texas died November 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held for Thursday November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Southwest Church of Christ 4515 Cornell St, Amarillo, TX, with Brent Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.



Mr. Carver was born June 15, 1927 near the town of Shamrock, (Twitty, Texas) to the late Floyd B. Carver and Bessie L. Henderson Carver. Mr. Carver was raised on a farm near Kelton, Texas. He attended and graduated from Kelton High School in June 1944. He served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corp. traveling to Japan to from December 5, 1945 to July 10, 1947. Before retiring in 1985, he was a SpecialEducation Director at River Road School District. Survivors include, a son, John Carver of Amarillo, two daughters, Debra Clemens of San Angelo, Texas, and Diana Whalen of Amarillo. One brother, Mike Carver of Burden, Kansas. Five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. Glynn was preceded in death by both father and mother, his soulmate wife, and three sisters Wenna Rea Macum of Spring, Texas, Fern Scott of Amarillo and LuJean Syrus of Amarillo.



The family suggest memorials be sent to High Plains Children's Home, at P.O. Box 7848, Amarillo, Texas 79114-9990.



