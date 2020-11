Or Copy this URL to Share

gnes (Kleman) Schilling, 82, of Dimmitt died October 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev.'s Arockiaraj Malapady & Nicholas Gerber with burial to follow at Westlawn Cem. Viewing will be Sunday from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home, with rosary at 6:00 PM at the church COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME , Dimmitt, Texas



