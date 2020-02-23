Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Golden Imogene Whitley. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Golden Whitley died Feb. 20, 2020. She was 91.



Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at First Baptist Church, Amarillo, with Dr. Howard Batson officiating.



Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home at 2800 Paramount. Private burial will be in Mission Garden of Memories in Clovis, N.M. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



Golden was born on May 17, 1928, near Hugo, Okla. She was the eighth daughter born to Emma and George. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Margaret; Maxine; Nadine; Mona and her twin Nona; Katherine; and Tompa.



Golden graduated from Idabel High School. She met the love of her life, R.N. Whitley Jr. during a trip to visit her sister. R.N. and Golden married on Aug. 6, 1950, at her family home in Idabel. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his death in 2003.



Golden and R.N. moved to Clovis, where R.N. worked with his father in Whitley Motor Co. When R.N. was recalled into the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, they moved to bases near Chicago and in Fort Worth.



A job with the U.S. Helium Activity of the U.S. Department of the Interior, brought them to Amarillo where they made their home.



Golden became a full-time homemaker and volunteer. She was active with the Parent-Teacher Association at Coronado Elementary School and District PTA. She was a Camp Fire leader for her girls as they grew up.



She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she served the Women's Missionary Union as a committee member and officer. She began teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church in 1960. She taught in the Children's Division for decades before joining the Harriett Strimple Adult Women's Class at First Baptist Church.



She is survived by her three daughters Donna Baumgartner and husband, Cary; Beth Duke and husband, Ralph; Mary Kay Dillard and husband, Ken; one granddaughter, Sarah Dillard Mitchell and husband, Robert; four grandsons, Kyle Spurgeon and wife, Liz; Jason Spurgeon; Nathan Dillard; and Kelley Dillard; and two great-grandsons, Jay Dillard and Luke Dillard.



The family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Amarillo, 1208 S. Tyler, Amarillo, TX 79102 or to the Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, Attn: BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106 or to .



Sign the online guestbook at





