Gordon Christopher Guinn, 49, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on March 16, 2019. Born in Amarillo on May 25, 1969, he is the son of Arden E. and Marilou Morrison Guinn.



Chris graduated from Tascosa High School in 1987 and attended Amarillo College. He moved to California to pursue his career as an automotive color and paint specialist, earning the Ridler award at the Detroit Autorama and awards for his specialty paint applications at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. He also served as a judge for the SEMA show.



He is preceded in death by his father, his older sister Tracy and his nephew Jamison. His mother remains to cherish his life and love.



He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church.



Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery at I-40 and Whitaker. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



