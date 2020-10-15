1/1
Gordon Lyle Riecken
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Lyle Riecken, 84, of Amarillo died October 13, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Gordon was born September 19, 1936 in Millard, NE to Earl and Lucille Riecken. He grew up in Elkhorn, NE and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1954. Gordon married Marilyn Joyce Swanson in 1956. He worked as a Trucker/Farmer in Nebraska. He continued his trucking business in Oklahoma and Texas hauling cattle and grain. He moved to Blackwell, Ok in 1970 and on to Amarillo, TX in 1984.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Riecken; son, Gregory Riecken; and sister, Adelpha Spies.

Gordon is survived by his children, Sandra Werneke and husband, Larry of Manhattan, KS, Russell Riecken of Edmond, OK and Sarah Riecken Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Laura Werneke and husband, Anthony Heurter of Lincoln, NE, Ryan Werneke and wife, Amanda of Altus, OK, Andrew Esquivel and wife, Tarryn of Amarillo, TX, Kyle Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX, Elizabeth Riecken of Portland, OR and Michael Riecken of Marana, AZ; and great-grandchildren, Haisen Esquivel and Brecklyn Esquivel of Amarillo, TX and Reed Werneke of Altus, OK. Gordon loved his family dearly.

The family suggests memorials be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1501 Streit Dr. Amarillo, TX 79106.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved