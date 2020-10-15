Gordon Lyle Riecken, 84, of Amarillo died October 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Gordon was born September 19, 1936 in Millard, NE to Earl and Lucille Riecken. He grew up in Elkhorn, NE and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1954. Gordon married Marilyn Joyce Swanson in 1956. He worked as a Trucker/Farmer in Nebraska. He continued his trucking business in Oklahoma and Texas hauling cattle and grain. He moved to Blackwell, Ok in 1970 and on to Amarillo, TX in 1984.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Riecken; son, Gregory Riecken; and sister, Adelpha Spies.
Gordon is survived by his children, Sandra Werneke and husband, Larry of Manhattan, KS, Russell Riecken of Edmond, OK and Sarah Riecken Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Laura Werneke and husband, Anthony Heurter of Lincoln, NE, Ryan Werneke and wife, Amanda of Altus, OK, Andrew Esquivel and wife, Tarryn of Amarillo, TX, Kyle Gonzalez of Amarillo, TX, Elizabeth Riecken of Portland, OR and Michael Riecken of Marana, AZ; and great-grandchildren, Haisen Esquivel and Brecklyn Esquivel of Amarillo, TX and Reed Werneke of Altus, OK. Gordon loved his family dearly.
The family suggests memorials be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1501 Streit Dr. Amarillo, TX 79106.
