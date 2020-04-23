Grace LaVerne "Trigger" Ballew, 97, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Graveside services are private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
LaVerne was born October 6, 1922, in Pilot Point, TX, to Ben and Mary Price.
She married Elmer Augustus "Gus" Ballew on November 12, 1939. They were married until his passing on December 21, 1992. He was a Police Officer for the Amarillo Police Department and later the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Potter County for many years.
LaVerne was a Deputy Clerk at Potter County in the Marriage License Department for many years. She wrote her daughter Janette's marriage license. LaVerne loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, since she was six years old.
Survivors include a son, Gussie Jodene Ballew and wife Donna, of Frisco, TX; twin daughters, Janette Moss and husband Charles, and Janice Thompson, all of Amarillo, TX; six grandchildren, Kathlean, Timothy and wife Nele, Shelley, Michelle and husband Ray, Paul, and Mary and husband Joe; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020