Grant "Butch" Pierce went to be with God on November 11, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Shamrock, Texas to Grant Albert Pierce and Dorothy Lee Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 54 years Pauline Erwin Pierce, and a brother Gary Pierce. He is survived by wife Nancy Horner Pierce, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store