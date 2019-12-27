Grayson Wayne Ashby, 80, formerly of Amarillo, TX, was called home by his heavenly father on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Claremore, OK.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Valleyview Church of The Nazarene with Rev. Larry Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Grayson was born March 11, 1939, in Kilgore, TX to Archie and Lola Ashby. He married Terri Sue Bruner on May 6, 1970. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Also preceding him in death was Sandra Swindell Ashby.
Grayson was a truck driver until retirement from Fed Ex.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Wayne Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Lynda Ashby Smith and husband John Kay, of Vinita, OK; grandchildren, Jason Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Kay Ashby Smith, of Vinita, OK; stepson, Ronald Petz; two stepdaughters, Vickie Claire and husband Rusty, of St. Helens, OR, and Mary Michel Petz; a sister, Glenna Kay Cowan and husband Ross; a brother, Howard Ashby and wife Pam; three step-grandchildren, Kristin, Britney and Jarrod; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
You were a gentle giant. Everybody loved and respected you and you are going to be so missed. RIP Daddy.
