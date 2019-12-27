Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grayson Wayne Ashby. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Funeral service 11:00 AM Valleyview Church of The Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

Grayson Wayne Ashby, 80, formerly of Amarillo, TX, was called home by his heavenly father on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Claremore, OK.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Valleyview Church of The Nazarene with Rev. Larry Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Grayson was born March 11, 1939, in Kilgore, TX to Archie and Lola Ashby. He married Terri Sue Bruner on May 6, 1970. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Also preceding him in death was Sandra Swindell Ashby.



Grayson was a truck driver until retirement from Fed Ex.



He is survived by his children, Kenneth Wayne Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Lynda Ashby Smith and husband John Kay, of Vinita, OK; grandchildren, Jason Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Kay Ashby Smith, of Vinita, OK; stepson, Ronald Petz; two stepdaughters, Vickie Claire and husband Rusty, of St. Helens, OR, and Mary Michel Petz; a sister, Glenna Kay Cowan and husband Ross; a brother, Howard Ashby and wife Pam; three step-grandchildren, Kristin, Britney and Jarrod; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



You were a gentle giant. Everybody loved and respected you and you are going to be so missed. RIP Daddy.



Sign the online guestbook at





Grayson Wayne Ashby, 80, formerly of Amarillo, TX, was called home by his heavenly father on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Claremore, OK.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Valleyview Church of The Nazarene with Rev. Larry Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Grayson was born March 11, 1939, in Kilgore, TX to Archie and Lola Ashby. He married Terri Sue Bruner on May 6, 1970. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Also preceding him in death was Sandra Swindell Ashby.Grayson was a truck driver until retirement from Fed Ex.He is survived by his children, Kenneth Wayne Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Lynda Ashby Smith and husband John Kay, of Vinita, OK; grandchildren, Jason Ashby, of Amarillo, TX, and Kay Ashby Smith, of Vinita, OK; stepson, Ronald Petz; two stepdaughters, Vickie Claire and husband Rusty, of St. Helens, OR, and Mary Michel Petz; a sister, Glenna Kay Cowan and husband Ross; a brother, Howard Ashby and wife Pam; three step-grandchildren, Kristin, Britney and Jarrod; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.You were a gentle giant. Everybody loved and respected you and you are going to be so missed. RIP Daddy.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close