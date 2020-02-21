Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Greg Martin, 62, of Clovis, New Mexico passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday February 18, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Greg was born November 23, 1957 to Clarence & Wynona Martin of Friona, TX. He married Karen Day on December 27, 1995 and joined Bunker Trucking in Friona in July 2011 hauling cattle.



Greg is survived by his wife Karen, his parents Clarence & Wynona of Friona; sisters Martha Turney & her husband Fred & Kathy Stone & her husband JE all of Slaton, TX.; brothers Larry & his wife Jeannie & Mike & his wife Reta all of Friona, TX., and brother Keith & his wife Jacque of Amarillo, TX.



Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1500 Cleveland Ave., Friona, TX. The church will feed family & friends beginning at 11:30 AM prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Greg Martin Love Fund that has been established at First National Bank, PO Box 227, Friona, TX 79035

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020

