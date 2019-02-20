Guadalupe Castillo Hernandez, 73, of Amarillo died February 16, 2019. Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019