Guadalupe Castillo Hernandez, 73, of Amarillo died February 16, 2019.
Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., today, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Guadalupe was born March 17, 1945, in San Antonio to Margarito and Julia Castillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
Survivors include a son, Margarito Hernandez; a daughter, Norma Mayo; four sisters, Olga Montano, Lala Hernandez, Amelia Hernandez, and Mary Munoz; and ten grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019