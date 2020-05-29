Guadalupe Vera Olivarez, 66, of Amarillo died May 27, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday May 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



