Guadalupe Vera Olivarez
1954 - 2020
Guadalupe Vera Olivarez, 66, of Amarillo died May 27, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday May 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
