Or Copy this URL to Share

Guillermo "Willie" Mirelez, 65, of Amarillo died August 2, 2020. Viewing will be today from 9am-8pm, at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S. Arthur St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Church of God of the First Born, 308 N. Hughes. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Angel Funeral Home , Amarillo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store