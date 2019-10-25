Guy Richard Ziegler (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
Obituary
Guy Richard Ziegler, 88, of Amarillo died October 22, 2019.

Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Private graveside service will be in Castro County Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Guy was born October 15, 1931 in Dimmitt, TX to Jessy Jack and Oma Lou Ziegler. He spent 4 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War then attended WT. Guy married Adeline Weller on December 22, 1960. He worked for the Potter Randall Appraisal District for 30 plus years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Adeline; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Jack and Jim; and Great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose.

Guy is survived by his children, Rachel Persbacher and husband, Terry; Jesse Ziegler; and Walter Ziegler; brothers, Ron Ziegler and wife, Rita; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Amarillo, TX   (806) 352-2727
