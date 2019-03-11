Gwendolyn Alvarez, age 94, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Waxahachie, Texas. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on November 10, 1924 to her parents, Julian Askins Broaddus and Violet Pearl Howard. Gwendolyn worked for Sears and retired from there after 20 years of service. She was known as "Mrs. Fixit." She loved going to Home Depot and Lowes. She enjoyed sewing and electronics. Gwendolyn enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved her family very much. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and loved ones. Gwendolyn is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Zitek; daughter, Belinda Sumrak and husband Brady, 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Garrett and husband Harold and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Benjamin Alvarez; son, Benjamin Alvarez, Jr. and great grandson, Zackery Barnes. Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8PM at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. (972)937-2211.
Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home
511 West Main Street
Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 937-2211
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019