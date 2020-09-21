Gwendolyn Cox, 93, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Brooks Chapel with Rev. Jan Middaugh, pastor of First Assembly of God in Canyon, officiating. Private Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.Gwen was born on January 3, 1927 in Canyon to Ostell and Bernice (Hollingsworth) Smith. She married James E. Cox in Amarillo on April 27, 1963. She had a superb business mind and worked at Blackburn's in Amarillo, for a doctor's office while living in Flagstaff, AZ, and she and James owned Amarillo Gold and Silver Exchange in Amarillo.Gwen and James were highly involved in the Western Swing Society for numerous years. She also enjoyed traveling with James on his jobs. She was a wonderful homemaker, a great cook, and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed entertaining and was an amazing hostess. Gwen dearly loved her family. She attended Canyon First Assembly of God Church and loved her church family.Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James E. Cox, of Amarillo; three daughters, Gloria Pirtle and husband, Richard, and Dianna Higgins and husband, Ken, all of Canyon, and Deborah McWilliams and husband, Dean, of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.The family suggests memorials be to Salvation Army of Amarillo, 400 S. Harrison St., Amarillo, TX 79101, Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68110, or to Canyon First Assembly of God Church, 2318 13th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79015.