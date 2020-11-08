H.D. White, 98 of Amarillo passed away on November 7, 2020. H.D was born on August 15, 1922 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Loy and Irene White. He grew up in Texas and graduated from Tulia High School. He was married to Myrtle Acker for 68 years and they lived in Amarillo. He was a proud graduate of the University of Texas in 1949. He worked for ICX Motor Freight for many years. H. D. became a member of First Baptist Church Amarillo in 1949 where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School leader, and the coordinator of the literacy program for the Amarillo Area Baptist Association. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. H. D. loved to play golf and always enjoyed seeing his golf buddies.H.D. is survived by his wife, Myrtle, and four children: Colleen Eck and husband, David, of Coppell, Mark White and wife, Terry, of Amarillo, Janice Gentsch and husband, Larry, of Bedford, Neil White and wife, Dayna, of Colorado Springs. Grandad also has nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Merrell, of Lubbock.A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. He will be buried at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia St.Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be open to immediate family only. If you would like to attend virtually, contact Schooler Funeral Home for the link to the live stream service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels or Heal the City.