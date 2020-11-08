1/1
H. D. White
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H.D. White, 98 of Amarillo passed away on November 7, 2020. H.D was born on August 15, 1922 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Loy and Irene White. He grew up in Texas and graduated from Tulia High School. He was married to Myrtle Acker for 68 years and they lived in Amarillo. He was a proud graduate of the University of Texas in 1949. He worked for ICX Motor Freight for many years. H. D. became a member of First Baptist Church Amarillo in 1949 where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School leader, and the coordinator of the literacy program for the Amarillo Area Baptist Association. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. H. D. loved to play golf and always enjoyed seeing his golf buddies.

H.D. is survived by his wife, Myrtle, and four children: Colleen Eck and husband, David, of Coppell, Mark White and wife, Terry, of Amarillo, Janice Gentsch and husband, Larry, of Bedford, Neil White and wife, Dayna, of Colorado Springs. Grandad also has nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Merrell, of Lubbock.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. He will be buried at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia St.

Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be open to immediate family only. If you would like to attend virtually, contact Schooler Funeral Home for the link to the live stream service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels or Heal the City.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved