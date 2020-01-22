Hal Hamill Clapp, 88, former Amarillo resident, passed away at her home in Scurry Texas, on Dec 31, 2019.
At her request, no service will be held.
Hallie was married to Kenneth Clapp. She taught school in Amarillo for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson and her husband.
She is survived by a sister, two children, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to: c/o Stacy Junell 4419 S. Hayden Amarillo, TX 79110
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020