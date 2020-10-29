1/1
Harley Ray Whisenhunt
1994 - 2020
Harley Ray Whisenhunt, 26, of Amarillo died October 23, 2020.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lifeway Fellowship Church, 3315 Hancock St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Harley was born June 23, 1994 to Randy Whisenhunt and Tami Allgood. He attended Palo Duro High School and was a member of Lifeway Fellowship Church. Harley loved riding dirtbikes and hanging out with friends. He enjoyed music of all kinds and played baseball when he was younger.

He is preceded in death by his birth father, Randy Paul Whisenhunt; grandfathers, Ray Don Allgood and Stanley Whisenhunt; and grandmother, Eloise Morris Logsdon.

Harley is survived by his parents, Tami and Robert McCroskey; 2 sisters, Tiffany Nicole Whisenhunt and Brittney Nicole McCroskey; grandparents, Earlene Allgood Phelps and Bob and Bonnie McCroskey; and 5 nieces and nephews, Teegan Whisenhunt, Henessey Pierson, Javarias Pierson, Jamarion Pierson and Zavaeh Pierson.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lifeway Fellowship Church
