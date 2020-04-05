Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Hagemeier. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Hagemeier, 94, passed away on April 2, 2020. Due to current circumstances a limited private family service will be held at Llano Cemetery with Jerry Raab officiating. A celebration of Harold's Life will be held at a later date.Harold was born May 23, 1925 to Herbert and Ruth Hagemeier in Elkhart, Kansas. Harold graduated Amarillo High School in 1943 and completely upheld the motto of "Once a Sandie, Always a Sandie". After graduation from AHS, Harold joined the Army Air Corp and became a pilot flying B-25 bombers. In 1947 he married the love of his life, LaNell Ekelund and celebrated 68 years together. Harold graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Architecture. After several years in the construction field he went back to school at West Texas State College and received a teaching certificate and started the building trades program at Canyon High School. In the summers, Harold and LaNell enjoyed traveling the country in their travel trailer. Harold was always a history buff and developed an interest in barbed wire. Harold began collecting and researching barbed wire and ultimately authored several books that are widely considered the reference bibles for barbed wire. In 2002, The Devil's Rope Museum in McClean, Texas honored Harold's work by naming their library The Hagemeier Barbed Wire Library. He received many awards and accolades for his work in the field.Harold is preceded in death by his wife, son, and parents.Survivors include: a daughter, Lynn Lee and husband Les; son, Alan Hagemeier and wife Ann; a brother, James Ray Hagemeier and wife Nola; Grandchildren, Christy Sandefer and husband Wendell, Lane Lee and wife Tiffany, Casey Hagemeier, Abby McEwen and husband Matt, JT Hagemeier and wife Lindsey. Great grandchildren: Clay and Kenzie Sandefer, Cadie Sandefer, Austin Lee, Hudson Lee, Ryder McEwen, Crosby McEwen and Briggs Hagemeier.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to The Reserve at Amarillo for the outstanding care received from both the administration and staff. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choosing.

