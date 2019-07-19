Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monsignor Harold L. Waldow. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary's Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Monsignor Harold L. Waldow, who served as Rector at two Cathedral parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away July 17. He was 79 years old.



Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Cathedral, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo, concelebrating. Inurnment will be in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodrow, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Harold Leon Waldow was born Nov. 7, 1939, the son of Harold C. and Gertrude Waldow. After graduating from public schools in Kenosha, he attended the University of Wisconsin, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts.



In 1962, Waldow began studies at DeSales Preparatory Seminary, with additional studies at St. Francis Major Seminary in Milwaukee and Marquette University. After his arrival in the Diocese of Amarillo in 1966, Waldow did a year of internship at Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo and as a faculty member of Alamo Catholic High School (now Holy Cross Catholic Academy). The following year, he entered Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. While there, he completed graduate work at St. Mary's University, Our Lady of the Lake College and Oblate School of Theology. Waldow would later continue additional graduate work at the University of Texas Austin and the University of Texas San Antonio.



Waldow was ordained to the priesthood on May 15, 1970 at St. Laurence Church by Bishop Thomas Tschoepe of Dallas, who presided at the ordination because then-Amarillo Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco was hospitalized at the time. The newly-ordained Father Waldow celebrated his First Mass on May 24 at St. James the Apostle Church in Kenosha.



Father Waldow's first assignment was as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Grace Church, Lubbock. On June 15, 1973, he was appointed Pastor at St. Michael's Church, Ralls and its mission, San Jose Church, Crosbyton. He remained there until March 1, 1980, when he was named Administrator and later, Pastor of Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia.



On January 7, 1982, Father Waldow was named Pastor at Holy Family Church, Nazareth. During his stay in Nazareth, he also served two stints at Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt and St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart as Associate Pastor and Administrator.



Father Waldow was appointed Rector of St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo, on July 1, 1986. He remained there until June 30, 1990, when was named Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo. During his assignment at St. Laurence, Father Waldow was named a Prelate of Honor by Pope (now St.) John Paul II, with the title of Monsignor.



After his assignment at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monsignor Waldow moved into hospital ministry, first as Chaplain of St. Anthony's Hospital and later, as Chaplain at BSA Health Care System. He returned to parish ministry in 2002, with assignments at Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Anthony's Church, Hereford. On July 23 that year, Monsignor Waldow was named pastor at St. Mary's Church and was named rector on March 25, 2011, when St. Mary's was elevated to Cathedral status. He would remain there until his retirement on Sept. 30, 2013.



Monsignor Waldow was very active in the Cursillo Movement, serving as Principal for the Spiritual Directors Team with the Team Cursillo Movement from 1986 to 1990. He also served as Spiritual Advisor of Region VIII for the Cursillo Movement and as Spiritual Director for the Cursillo Movement in the Diocese of Amarillo.



On Oct. 13, 1998, Monsignor Waldow was appointed Vicar of Clergy for the Diocese of Amarillo and on March 15, 2001, was named Moderator of the Curia. He was also instrumental in establishing the ACTS (Adoration, Community, Theology and Service) Retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, serving as Spiritual Director until his passing. Monsignor Waldow was presented the Servant of Life Award during the 2008 Respect Life Banquet.



Survivors include his brother priests in the Diocese of Amarillo; and a number of cousins throughout the United States.



The family suggests memorials be made to ACTS, PO Box 30701, Amarillo, TX 79120 or Downtown Women's Center, 409 S. Monroe St., Amarillo, TX 79101.



Online condolences may be shared at





