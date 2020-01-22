Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lee Bradley. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Service 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Lee Bradley passed away on January 18, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 74 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at



Harold Lee Bradley was born on September 26, 1945, to the late Willard and Imogene Bradley in Sayre, OK. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1965 and entered the US Army in 1967. Harold married Ellen Thomas on July 20, 1970, in Clayton, NM. Living in Lubbock since 1970, Harold graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in business in 1974. He was a State Farm Insurance agent and retired after 37 years. Harold enjoyed travelling with Ellen after retirement, working on old cars, and his horses and dogs. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and he will be greatly missed.



Survivors include his wife, Ellen Bradley; two daughters, Teresa Barnes of Longview, WA, Ronda (Michael) Smith of Emory, TX; son, Charlie (Kendra) Bradley of Canyon, TX; five grandchildren, Rusty Thackerson, Bradley (Dianna Guerrero) Thackerson, Berkley, Bray, and Barrett Bradley; and a great-grandchild, Violet Thackerson;



The family of Harold Lee Bradley has designated Hospice of Lubbock, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.

