Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lehnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a Master Mason.



Harold is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vella Mae Lehnick; son, Richard Lehnick of Georgetown, Texas; daughter, Cindy Forbes and husband John of Broussard, Louisiana; and three grandchildren: Corey Lehnick of Bastrop, Texas, Leslie Lehnick of Pflugerville, Texas, and Hal Forbes of Broussard, Louisiana.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local animal shelter or to the human society.



You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at

Elmer "Harold" Lehnick, age 92, passed away on November 14, 2019 of Georgetown, Texas. He was born on February 25, 1937 in Panhandle, Texas to Dora Blanton Lehnick and Reinhold George Lehnick. He grew up and was raised in and around Groom and Pampa. Harold was a World War II veteran and because he had clerical and typing skills, he was assigned to a discharge center in Atlanta, Georgia. He helped bring troops home and reunited them with their families. He was also an M.P. for a while, during the war. Harold returned to Texas after his military service and was a school bus driver in the rural panhandle area, where he grew up.In the early 50's, he moved to Austin. He first worked at Tips Iron and Steel as a mechanist, then the University of Texas as a scientific instrument maker for 40 years.He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a Master Mason.Harold is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vella Mae Lehnick; son, Richard Lehnick of Georgetown, Texas; daughter, Cindy Forbes and husband John of Broussard, Louisiana; and three grandchildren: Corey Lehnick of Bastrop, Texas, Leslie Lehnick of Pflugerville, Texas, and Hal Forbes of Broussard, Louisiana.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local animal shelter or to the human society.You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close