Elmer "Harold" Lehnick, age 92, passed away on November 14, 2019 of Georgetown, Texas. He was born on February 25, 1937 in Panhandle, Texas to Dora Blanton Lehnick and Reinhold George Lehnick. He grew up and was raised in and around Groom and Pampa. Harold was a World War II veteran and because he had clerical and typing skills, he was assigned to a discharge center in Atlanta, Georgia. He helped bring troops home and reunited them with their families. He was also an M.P. for a while, during the war. Harold returned to Texas after his military service and was a school bus driver in the rural panhandle area, where he grew up.In the early 50's, he moved to Austin. He first worked at Tips Iron and Steel as a mechanist, then the University of Texas as a scientific instrument maker for 40 years.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a Master Mason.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vella Mae Lehnick; son, Richard Lehnick of Georgetown, Texas; daughter, Cindy Forbes and husband John of Broussard, Louisiana; and three grandchildren: Corey Lehnick of Bastrop, Texas, Leslie Lehnick of Pflugerville, Texas, and Hal Forbes of Broussard, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local animal shelter or to the human society.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019