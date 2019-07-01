Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Littau. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Littau, 90, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church of Amarillo, with visitation preceding at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Graveside follows at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Harold was born December 18, 1928 in Lipscomb County, Texas to Fred and Ida Littau. He enjoyed his high school years playing football. He honorably served his country in World War II as an MP Officer and Mechanic. Harold managed numerous Car Dealerships in Amarillo and owned a Dodge Dealership in Perryton as well as a Satellite Company in Amarillo. Harold was a member of the Palo Duro American Business Club and Caprock RV Club. He always had a smile and a sense of humor. Harold mostly enjoyed gathering with his friends and family, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean Ann Scarth; a son, Craig Littau and 13 siblings. Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley Hudson; his son, Stanley Littau and wife Laura; a sister, Esther Roth; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to The Palo Duro American Business Club Scholarship.





