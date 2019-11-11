Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Loyd White. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Loyd White of Hedley, Texas, passed from this life of 91 years to a new one on November 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his daughters and the love of his life.



Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Hedley Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Rowe Cemetery in Hedley.



Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.



Harold was born the fourth child of seven to Obie and Lydia Ogletree White on November 1, 1928, near Ring, Texas, in Collingsworth County. He graduated from Quail High School in 1945. He married Mary Ruth Sargent on November 22, 1953, in Memphis, Texas. They bought their first farm near Hedley in 1956 and farmed and ranched in Donley and Collingsworth Counties for over 50 years. Harold's legacy is his faith, his family and farming. Coming from a long line of farmers, he will be remembered for his successful soil conservation practices and the introduction of peanut production to Donley County. He enjoyed sharing his love of agriculture with young farmers and was a model steward of the land. He was a longtime member of the Hedley Church of Christ, the Hedley Lions Club, Hedley Volunteer Fire Department and the Hedley ISD Board of Trustees.



Harold was preceded in death by: his parents; his son Bob White; son-in-law Danny Monroe; two grandchildren Tracy White, Dustin Monroe; brothers Welman White and wife Jeannie, Elvis White and wife Betty, PJ White; sister Marie Farris and husband Dale Farris.



Harold is survived by: his wife of almost 66 years Mary Ruth Sargent White and their three daughters Tanya Gibson, Renee Shields and husband Gary, Shauna Herbert and husband Tim; daughter-in-law Pat White; grandchildren Tara Haney and husband Thomas, Tamra Floyd and husband Nathan, Carrie Hicks, Heather Brown and husband Seth, Landon Shields, Dana Ford and husband Mitch, Mandi Gay, Holli White; granddaughter-in-law Courtney Monroe; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters Jo Helen Cabbell and husband Jim, Geneva Thomas and husband John; sister-in-law Rosa White; and numerous nieces and nephews who greatly love their Uncle Harold.



The family suggests memorials to Rowe Cemetery, Box 213, Hedley, Texas, 79237.





Harold Loyd White of Hedley, Texas, passed from this life of 91 years to a new one on November 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his daughters and the love of his life.Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Hedley Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Rowe Cemetery in Hedley.Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.Harold was born the fourth child of seven to Obie and Lydia Ogletree White on November 1, 1928, near Ring, Texas, in Collingsworth County. He graduated from Quail High School in 1945. He married Mary Ruth Sargent on November 22, 1953, in Memphis, Texas. They bought their first farm near Hedley in 1956 and farmed and ranched in Donley and Collingsworth Counties for over 50 years. Harold's legacy is his faith, his family and farming. Coming from a long line of farmers, he will be remembered for his successful soil conservation practices and the introduction of peanut production to Donley County. He enjoyed sharing his love of agriculture with young farmers and was a model steward of the land. He was a longtime member of the Hedley Church of Christ, the Hedley Lions Club, Hedley Volunteer Fire Department and the Hedley ISD Board of Trustees.Harold was preceded in death by: his parents; his son Bob White; son-in-law Danny Monroe; two grandchildren Tracy White, Dustin Monroe; brothers Welman White and wife Jeannie, Elvis White and wife Betty, PJ White; sister Marie Farris and husband Dale Farris.Harold is survived by: his wife of almost 66 years Mary Ruth Sargent White and their three daughters Tanya Gibson, Renee Shields and husband Gary, Shauna Herbert and husband Tim; daughter-in-law Pat White; grandchildren Tara Haney and husband Thomas, Tamra Floyd and husband Nathan, Carrie Hicks, Heather Brown and husband Seth, Landon Shields, Dana Ford and husband Mitch, Mandi Gay, Holli White; granddaughter-in-law Courtney Monroe; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters Jo Helen Cabbell and husband Jim, Geneva Thomas and husband John; sister-in-law Rosa White; and numerous nieces and nephews who greatly love their Uncle Harold.The family suggests memorials to Rowe Cemetery, Box 213, Hedley, Texas, 79237. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close