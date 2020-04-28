Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ray "Sam" Caraway. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Graveside service 2:00 PM Rose Hill Cemetery Tulia , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Ray "Sam" Caraway, 84, of Amarillo, TX passed away on April 25, 2020.



Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, TX. Memorial services at St. Thomas Catholic Church will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Sam was born in Tulia, TX on December 18, 1935, to Amy and William Caraway. After high school he served in the National Guard and began his farming career in Tulia, later expanding to Dumas and Panhandle.



He married Marlene Stubblefield of Happy, Texas in 1954 and they remained married until her passing in 2003. On July 10, 2004 he married Leona Fangman of Dumas, Texas.



After acquiring his ranch in Panhandle, he spent the last 15 years building a black angus cow-calf operation which he dearly loved, especially number 77. He always had a story to tell about his cows. Sam had a wonderful sense of humor, a smile, and joke for everyone he met. He also found joy in listening to the country music of his generation.



Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Archie Caraway.



Survivors include his wife, Leona Caraway, of the home; sons, Ray Neal Caraway and wife Kathy, of Panhandle, TX, Randy Mike Caraway, of Gainesville, TX, and Shannon Dean Caraway, of Stratford, TX; brother, Robert Thomas Caraway and wife Joy, of Honey Grove, TX; nine grandchildren, Carla, John, Karen, Lacey, Cody, Ryan, Ross, Jennifer, and Josh; six great-grandchildren; Leona's children, Russell Fangman and wife Tara, of Dumas, TX, Brendan Fangman and wife Tammy, of Dumas, TX, and Carrie O'Keefe and husband Jack, of Scottsdale, AZ; and Leona's grandchildren, Macy, Matalee and Jaeden.



